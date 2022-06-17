tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News
Market News

Alithya Reports 54% Fiscal-Q4 Revenue Growth; Shares Down 2%

Story Highlights

Alithya saw a strong quarter, showing high revenue growth. However, earnings per share fell short of estimates. Is Alithya a worthy investment in the current market environment?

In this article:

Alithya Group (CA: ALYA) (ALYA) provides information technology consulting services. Its caters to financial services, manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors.

The firm’s services and solutions include Oracle (ORCL) solutions, Microsoft (MSFT) solutions, digital solutions center, energy services, digital strategy and transformation, project management, and infrastructure management.

Earning Results

The company recently reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022. Earnings per share came in at -C$0.08, which was below analysts’ consensus estimate of -C$0.01. In the past nine quarters, the company has missed earnings estimates five times:

The stock is currently down 2%, as the market is not very happy with its earnings release. Nevertheless, Alithya saw strong revenue growth of 53.9% year-over-year, with revenue hitting C$120 million compared to C$78 million.

However, gross profit only increased by 32.5%, meaning that the company hasn’t demonstrated that it has operating leverage. Indeed, its gross margin has contracted from 30.1% to 25.9%. The drop in gross margin was caused by the company’s acquisition of R3D Consulting.

For Fiscal Year 2022, Alithya reached C$1,031.8 million in bookings, meaning it is seeing strong demand for its services.

Insider Activity

When analyzing the company’s insider transactions, you can see that there has been quite a bit of selling in the past three months. Indeed, insiders sold $807,300 worth of Alithya shares within this time frame.

As a result, the TipRanks insider confidence signal is currently negative, which is well below the sector average.

Analyst Recommendations

Alithya has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on one Buy assigned in the past three months. Alithya stock’s price target of C$5.50 implies 70.9% upside potential.

Final Thoughts

Alithya saw a strong quarter, as revenue grew over 50% year-over-year. However, earnings per share fell short of estimates and they were negative. Thus, Alithya may not be the best investment for the current market environment.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Chevron Reveals Its Hydrogen Investment Plans; Analysts Remain Bullish
CVX
United States Steel Impresses Shareholders with Thursday’s Announcement
X
KLA Corporation Unveils Dividend Hike & Stock Buybacks at Investor Day
KLAC
Commercial Metals Q3 Profit More than Doubles; Smashes Estimates
CMC
Hers’ Why Reckitt Benckiser Has the Edge in the Baby Formula Market in the U.S.
RKT
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
X
JD
Tesla Hikes Price Due to High Production Costs
TSLA
Kroger Shares Drop 2% Despite Q1 Beat and Raised Guidance
KR
Stock Market Today – Friday, June 17: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX

Latest News Feed

Chevron Reveals Its Hydrogen Investment Plans; Analysts Remain Bullish
CVX
United States Steel Impresses Shareholders with Thursday’s Announcement
X
KLA Corporation Unveils Dividend Hike & Stock Buybacks at Investor Day
KLAC
Commercial Metals Q3 Profit More than Doubles; Smashes Estimates
CMC
Hers’ Why Reckitt Benckiser Has the Edge in the Baby Formula Market in the U.S.
RKT
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
X
JD
Tesla Hikes Price Due to High Production Costs
TSLA
Kroger Shares Drop 2% Despite Q1 Beat and Raised Guidance
KR
Stock Market Today – Friday, June 17: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX