Alibaba Prepares to Take on ChatGPT

ChatGPT has taken the world by storm, becoming the fastest-growing consumer app ever. As a result, it hasn’t taken long for competitors to respond. Indeed, the latest response comes from Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), which has been reported to be testing its own version of ChatGPT. The stock had initially popped higher at market open on this news but has since turned negative.

It’s possible that Alibaba may integrate its new tool with DingTalk, which has over 500 million users. As a workplace communications app, this could make daily activities more efficient if done right. However, this has not been confirmed by the company.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $138.53 on BABA stock, implying 32.5% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

Disclosure