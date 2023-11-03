Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Shares Jump With New AI Chip

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Shares Jump With New AI Chip
Market News

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Shares Jump With New AI Chip

Story Highlights

Alibaba rolls out a new chip that could drive AI, as well as some hard-core new plans for Singles Day shopping.

While the recent Biden Administration rules around chip exports have starkly limited China’s options in terms of advancing artificial intelligence (AI) development, it’s clear that they haven’t necessarily stopped them. In fact, e-retailer and Chinese stock great Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) may have advanced the cause of internal Chinese AI development with a new chip. The news sent Alibaba shares up nicely, almost 3% in Friday morning’s trading.

The new chip, based on reports from the South China Morning Post, is known as the Zhenyue 510, a controller integrated circuit using RISC-V architecture. That makes it suitable in use for developing custom processors, and custom processors are a major factor in AI development. The Zhenyue 510 is also a step ahead of many current processors, reports note, as it also boasts a 30% lower latency than other integrated circuits on the market. Alibaba will be putting the Zhenyue 510 to work in cloud data centers, handling applications from big data analysis to training AI systems.

But Alibaba is also a large-scale e-retailer, one that’s come under a bit of pressure lately amid a growing economic cloud in China, as well as in the world beyond. But there’s a point that might help Alibaba there: the upcoming Singles Day event. Singles Day, which occurs every November 11—four ones—is a recent holiday enacted in China to celebrate the single life. It’s a day where people buy presents for themselves, and is considered a shopping event on par with Black Friday in the U.S. And Alibaba is already out in full force, reportedly putting a lot of pressure on internal merchants to offer the best prices possible to help spur shopping. That pressure includes a potential loss of access to marketing support for Singles Day promotions.

Is Alibaba a Risky Stock?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on BABA stock based on 18 Buys and one Hold assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average BABA price target of $140.42 per share implies 63.68% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Shares Jump With New AI Chip
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Alibaba assumed with a Buy at UBS
The FlyAlibaba assumed with a Buy at UBS
2d ago
BABA
Best Stocks to Buy Now, 11/1/2023, According to Top Analysts
Stock Analysis & IdeasBest Stocks to Buy Now, 11/1/2023, According to Top Analysts
2d ago
AXNX
BABA
Alibaba price target lowered to $138 from $144 at Barclays
The FlyAlibaba price target lowered to $138 from $144 at Barclays
2d ago
BABA
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >