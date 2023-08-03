Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Sets the AI Stage to Compete with Meta  

Chinese e-commerce platform Alibaba Group’s (NYSE:BABA) Cloud computing business is setting up the stage to compete with Meta Platforms, the American tech giant, in the artificial intelligence (AI) race. Alibaba is ready to introduce open-sourced AI models similar to Meta’s recent commercial launch of Llama 2.

Large language models (LLM) based software are used to develop apps such as chatbots. BABA’s AI models are named Qwen-7B and Qwen-7B-Chat. Both of Alibaba’s AI models are reportedly run on 7 billion parameters. With this launch, Alibaba became the first Chinese tech company to launch its open-sourced models. Just last week, BABA announced that it was the first Chinese company to support Meta’s Llama 2 model. The move enabled Chinese businesses to use Llama 2 to make programs and software.

In April, Alibaba Cloud announced its own LLM called Tongyi Qianwen, which came in multiple versions that are hosted on different number of parameters. The two open-sourced models that are launched, Qwen-7B and Qwen-7B-Chat, are relatively smaller versions of Tongyi Qianwen. Alibaba Cloud said that the data related to both the models’ “code, model weights, and documentation will be freely accessible to academics, researchers, and commercial institutions worldwide.” Having said that, companies with more than 100 million monthly active users (MAUs) will need to take a license from Alibaba before using the models. A similar step is taken by Meta Platforms for its Llama 2 model, for businesses with more than 700 million MAUs.

What is the Future of Alibaba Stock?

All of the top nine analysts who recently rated Alibaba stock have given it a Buy. Top Wall Street analysts are those awarded higher stars by TipRanks Star Ranking System. This is based on an analyst’s success rate, average return per rating, and statistical significance (number of ratings).

On TipRanks, this gives BABA stock a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average Alibaba price forecast of $149 implies 56.7% upside potential from current levels. Meanwhile, BABA stock has gained 3.4% so far in 2023.

Disclosure