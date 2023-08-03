Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Sets the AI Stage to Compete with Meta  

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Sets the AI Stage to Compete with Meta  

Story Highlights

Alibaba is giving fierce competition to American tech giant Meta Platforms. BABA is launching two open-sourced AI models for commercial use.  

Chinese e-commerce platform Alibaba Group’s (NYSE:BABA) Cloud computing business is setting up the stage to compete with Meta Platforms, the American tech giant, in the artificial intelligence (AI) race. Alibaba is ready to introduce open-sourced AI models similar to Meta’s recent commercial launch of Llama 2.

Large language models (LLM) based software are used to develop apps such as chatbots. BABA’s AI models are named Qwen-7B and Qwen-7B-Chat. Both of Alibaba’s AI models are reportedly run on 7 billion parameters. With this launch, Alibaba became the first Chinese tech company to launch its open-sourced models. Just last week, BABA announced that it was the first Chinese company to support Meta’s Llama 2 model. The move enabled Chinese businesses to use Llama 2 to make programs and software.  

In April, Alibaba Cloud announced its own LLM called Tongyi Qianwen, which came in multiple versions that are hosted on different number of parameters. The two open-sourced models that are launched, Qwen-7B and Qwen-7B-Chat, are relatively smaller versions of Tongyi Qianwen. Alibaba Cloud said that the data related to both the models’ “code, model weights, and documentation will be freely accessible to academics, researchers, and commercial institutions worldwide.” Having said that, companies with more than 100 million monthly active users (MAUs) will need to take a license from Alibaba before using the models. A similar step is taken by Meta Platforms for its Llama 2 model, for businesses with more than 700 million MAUs.

What is the Future of Alibaba Stock?

All of the top nine analysts who recently rated Alibaba stock have given it a Buy. Top Wall Street analysts are those awarded higher stars by TipRanks Star Ranking System. This is based on an analyst’s success rate, average return per rating, and statistical significance (number of ratings).

On TipRanks, this gives BABA stock a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average Alibaba price forecast of $149 implies 56.7% upside potential from current levels. Meanwhile, BABA stock has gained 3.4% so far in 2023.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on BABA

Chinese Tech Stocks Stumble Following Proposed Reforms
Market NewsChinese Tech Stocks Stumble Following Proposed Reforms
20h ago
BABA
BIDU
Opening Day: Blockchain company Earlyworks debuts on Nasdaq
PWM
BABA
#SocialStocks: Twitter rebrands to X
AMZN
BABA
More BABA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BABA

Chinese Tech Stocks Stumble Following Proposed Reforms
Market NewsChinese Tech Stocks Stumble Following Proposed Reforms
20h ago
BABA
BIDU
Opening Day: Blockchain company Earlyworks debuts on Nasdaq
The FlyOpening Day: Blockchain company Earlyworks debuts on Nasdaq
4d ago
PWM
BABA
#SocialStocks: Twitter rebrands to X
The Fly#SocialStocks: Twitter rebrands to X
8d ago
AMZN
BABA
More BABA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >