Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Introduces Two New AI Models

The world of artificial intelligence is continuing to evolve at a rapid pace. Chinese tech giant Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) has introduced two new AI models that can comprehend images and execute complex conversations, as reported by CNBC.

The two open-source models, Qwen-VL and Qwen-VL-Chat, will enable researchers as well as companies to create AI applications without the need to train their own systems. Impressively, Qwen-VL can handle open-ended image queries and churn out image captions. Interestingly, OpenAI’s ChatGPT can also understand images and provide text responses.

This move comes at a time when Alibaba’s cloud division is aiming to go public, and the open-source model could attract a greater number of users.

In another development, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is also launching Code Llama, a large language model that can generate and discuss code based on text prompts. The model supports multiple programming languages and can help in various tasks, from writing software to debugging.

Overall, the Street has a consensus price target of $140.20 on BABA, alongside a Strong Buy consensus rating. This implies a massive 57.3% potential upside in the stock.

Read full Disclosure