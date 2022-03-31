Akebia Therapeutics Nosedives as FDA Rejects New Anemia Drug

Biopharmaceutical company Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) has announced that the New Drug Application (NDA) for vadadustat has been rejected by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Vadadustat is an investigational oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor to treat anemia due to chronic kidney disease.

The news of the FDA’s rejection deeply impacted the market sentiments for Akebia, as it fell 66% on Wednesday to close at $0.83.

Akebia is a specialist in finding therapeutic solutions to problems related to kidney diseases. It also engages in finding treatments for metabolic and renal disorders. The $150-million company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Inside the Headlines

In its complete response letter (CRL), the FDA stated that the drug has not been approved due to higher exposure to thromboembolism, liver ailments, and certain cardiac events in patients (non-dialysis). However, Akebia has been given a choice to conduct fresh trials and favorably prove the drug’s benefits compared to its risks.

On this announcement, Akebia’s CEO, John P. Butler, said, “We are extremely disappointed to receive a CRL for vadadustat, a therapy that has the potential to help patients with anemia due to CKD.”

He added, “Despite this setback, we continue to work toward our purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease.”

It is worth mentioning here that the drug is already being used in adult patients (dialysis and non-dialysis) for the treatment of CKD-induced anemia. On the other hand, the drug’s review is still pending with the European Medicines Agency.

Stock Rating

On March 30, 2022, Allison Bratzel, an analyst with Piper Sandler, lowered Akebia’s rating to Hold from Buy, and also decreased the price target to $2 (141.23% upside potential) from $8.

The analyst believed that vadadustat had good chances of getting FDA approval for dialysis-dependent patients. But the rejection was disappointing and termed that as “yet another blow to renal innovation more broadly”.

Another analyst, Mara Goldstein of Mizuho Securities, reiterated a Buy rating on Akebia with a price target of $6 (623.68% upside potential).

The analyst believes Akebia will be “heavily pressured” due to the rejection of vadadustat by the FDA. Mara valued the potential business from dialysis-dependent patients of vadadustat at $2.

Overall, Akebia has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on four Buys, one Hold, and one Sell. Akebia’s average price target of $6.20 suggests upside potential of 647.80% from current levels. Over the past year, the shares of Akebia have declined 75.5%.

Hedge Fund Activity

TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that confidence in Akebia is currently Neutral, as the Hedge Fund holdings in AKBA have decreased by 150.8 thousand shares in the last quarter.

Conclusion

Akebia’s lost momentum due to the FDA’s rejection of vadadustat can be concerning. Any new clinical trials and results thereof are far-fetched for now.

