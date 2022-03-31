Akebia Therapeutics Nosedives as FDA Rejects New Anemia Drug

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Akebia Therapeutics Nosedives as FDA Rejects New Anemia Drug

Biopharmaceutical company Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) has announced that the New Drug Application (NDA) for vadadustat has been rejected by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Vadadustat is an investigational oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor to treat anemia due to chronic kidney disease.

The news of the FDA’s rejection deeply impacted the market sentiments for Akebia, as it fell 66% on Wednesday to close at $0.83.

Akebia is a specialist in finding therapeutic solutions to problems related to kidney diseases. It also engages in finding treatments for metabolic and renal disorders. The $150-million company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Inside the Headlines

In its complete response letter (CRL), the FDA stated that the drug has not been approved due to higher exposure to thromboembolism, liver ailments, and certain cardiac events in patients (non-dialysis). However, Akebia has been given a choice to conduct fresh trials and favorably prove the drug’s benefits compared to its risks.

On this announcement, Akebia’s CEO, John P. Butler, said, “We are extremely disappointed to receive a CRL for vadadustat, a therapy that has the potential to help patients with anemia due to CKD.”

He added, “Despite this setback, we continue to work toward our purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease.”

It is worth mentioning here that the drug is already being used in adult patients (dialysis and non-dialysis) for the treatment of CKD-induced anemia. On the other hand, the drug’s review is still pending with the European Medicines Agency.

Stock Rating

On March 30, 2022, Allison Bratzel, an analyst with Piper Sandler, lowered Akebia’s rating to Hold from Buy, and also decreased the price target to $2 (141.23% upside potential) from $8.

The analyst believed that vadadustat had good chances of getting FDA approval for dialysis-dependent patients. But the rejection was disappointing and termed that as “yet another blow to renal innovation more broadly”.

Another analyst, Mara Goldstein of Mizuho Securities, reiterated a Buy rating on Akebia with a price target of $6 (623.68% upside potential).

The analyst believes Akebia will be “heavily pressured” due to the rejection of vadadustat by the FDA. Mara valued the potential business from dialysis-dependent patients of vadadustat at $2.

Overall, Akebia has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on four Buys, one Hold, and one Sell. Akebia’s average price target of $6.20 suggests upside potential of 647.80% from current levels. Over the past year, the shares of Akebia have declined 75.5%.

Hedge Fund Activity

TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that confidence in Akebia is currently Neutral, as the Hedge Fund holdings in AKBA have decreased by 150.8 thousand shares in the last quarter.

Conclusion

Akebia’s lost momentum due to the FDA’s rejection of vadadustat can be concerning. Any new clinical trials and results thereof are far-fetched for now.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now 

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
AerCap Holdings Disappoints on Q4 Earnings Miss
UiPath Declines 14% Despite Upbeat Q4 Results
Is IGM Biosciences Stock a Buy Following Sanofi Deal Surge? RBC Weighs In