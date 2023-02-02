Airbus (DE: AIR) Back in Business With Qatar; Settlement Reached

German aviation company, Airbus Group SE (DE:AIR) has reached an “amicable and mutually agreeable settlement” with one of its largest customers, Qatar Airways, and is reviewing orders for deliveries, as per a WSJ report. The settlement relates to a long-standing dispute over chipped paint from previously delivered A350 wide-body jets to the Middle East carrier.

Post settlement, Airbus has agreed to deliver 50 A321 narrow-body jets and the remaining 23 A350 twin-aisle jets from Qatar’s previous order. Moreover, Airbus is repairing the degraded fleet of Qatar’s jets, currently.

As per Qatar’s allegations, the chipping paint in Airbus’ A350 jets was exposing the meshed copper foil that is meant to protect the jet from lightning strikes. A similar issue was faced by other customers who did not complain or file a legal court case. Hence, Airbus insisted that Qatar was As a result, Airbus insisted that Qatar was exaggerating the problems.

What is the Future of Airbus Stock?

Currently, analysts have a mixed view of Airbus stock and the overall aviation industry. On TipRanks, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on eight Buys, four Holds, and two Sell ratings. Also, the average Airbus SE price forecast of €138.19 implies 19.4% upside potential from current levels. Meanwhile, the stock has gained 4% over the past year.

