Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) Falls despite Better-than-Expected Quarter

Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.79, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.47 per share. Sales increased 29% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $2.884 billion. This was also higher than the $2.849 billion that analysts were looking for. Nevertheless, shares are down in after-hours trading.

In addition, the company demonstrated operating leverage since its adjusted EBITDA margin expanded from 49% to 51%. As a result, the company’s adjusted EBITDA grew from $1.1 billion in the comparable period to $1.46 billion now.

Is ABNB Stock a Buy?

ABNB has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 13 Buys, 11 Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months. The average ABNB stock price target of $138.74 implies 27.24% upside potential.

Disclosure