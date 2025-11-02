Ahead of Q3 Earnings, Let’s Look at Who Owns Archer Aviation Stock (ACHR)

Archer Aviation (ACHR), an air taxi company, has surged 242% in the past year, driven by investor interest in its eVTOL aircraft, progress toward FAA approval, and support from partners like United Airlines (UAL) and Stellantis (STLA). The company recently added over 300 patents from Lilium (LILMF) for about €18 million ($21 million), taking its total to more than 1,000. Following the deal, Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moeller reaffirmed a Buy rating on Archer, noting the patents could strengthen its future aircraft lineup.

The company is set to report its Q3 2025 earnings on Thursday, November 6. Wall Street expects Archer to post a loss of $0.30 per share, compared to a loss of $0.29 in the same quarter last year. With earnings around the corner, it’s worth looking at who owns the most shares of $ACHR.

Now, according to TipRanks’ ownership page, public companies and individual investors own 50.23% of ACHR. They are followed by insiders, ETFs, mutual funds, and other institutional investors, at 24.43%, 17.47%, 7.75%, and 0.11%, respectively.

Digging Deeper into ACHR’s Ownership Structure

Looking closely at top shareholders, Stellantis N.V. owns the highest stake in ACHR at 9.38%. Following that is Marc E. Lore, who owns about 8.70% of the company.

Among the top ETF holders, the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) owns a 2.71% stake in Archer Aviation stock, followed by the Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK), with a 2.70% stake.

Moving to mutual funds, Vanguard Index Funds hold about 4.68% of ACHR. Meanwhile, Fidelity Salem Street Trust owns 0.92% of the company.

Is ACHR Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Currently, Wall Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on Archer Aviation stock based on six unanimous Buys. The average ACHR stock price target of $13.67 implies about 21.84% upside potential.

