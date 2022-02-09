Agnico Eagle, Kirkland Lake Gold Complete Merger

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Agnico Eagle, Kirkland Lake Gold Complete Merger

Agnico Eagle (TSE: AEM) (NYSE: AEM) and Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE: KL) (NYSE: KL) announced Wednesday they have successfully completed their previously announced merger, creating a Canadian gold giant.

Toronto-based Agnico has mines in Canada, Finland and Mexico, along with exploration and development activities in these countries and in the U.S. and Colombia. Kirkland Lake Gold owns the Macassa mine and the Detour Lake mine, both in Canada, and the Fosterville mine in Australia. 

Combined Company to Be Led by Sean Boyd

The combined company will continue as Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. The stock will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol AEM.

In total, Agnico Eagle issued approximately 209,274,263 common shares to former Kirkland Lake Gold shareholders in consideration for their shares. As of Wednesday, the new Agnico Eagle had a market capitalization of approximately $22.4 billion.

The combined company will be led by Sean Boyd as executive chairman, Anthony Makuch as CEO and Ammar Al-Joundi as chairman.

Wall Street’s Take

On February 3, Barclays analyst Matthew Murphy upgraded AEM to Buy from Hold with a price target of $69 (C$87.65). This implies 38.4% upside potential.

Murphy stated that weakening economic growth and cost inflation will present challenges for the mining sector in 2022.

The analyst remains neutral on the sector as a whole, but recommends “tactical rotation” from late-cycle copper miners into gold names, which he believes now represent an “attractive hedge against risks of central bank error.”

The rest of the Street is bullish about AEM with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on eight Buys and two Holds. The average Agnico Eagle price target of C$90.47 implies an upside potential of about 42.8% to current levels.  

TipRanks’ Smart Score

Agnico Eagle scores a 6 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that its stock has a good chance of performing in line with the overall market.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Related News:
Agnico Eagle to Buy Kirkland Lake Gold
Wheaton Enters Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with Sabina