tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
All News
Market News

Affirm Shares Rise 5% on New Partnership

Story Highlights

Affirm partners with SeatGeek, a leading provider of live entertainment. The partnership is expected to mark Affirm’s place in the live entertainment space.

Financial technology company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) recently revealed that it has entered into a partnership with mobile-focused ticketing platform SeatGeek to provide fans with more opportunities to make payments at their favorite live events.

Following the news, shares of Affirm rocketed by more than 5% to close at $21.95 in yesterday’s extended trade.

Affirm’s Partnership with SeatGeek Will Make Payments Easier

The partnership is aimed at making the payment process at live events easier and hassle-free for fans.

Now, fans at live events can select Affirm at checkout and choose the payment option most suitable for them. With Affirm not charging any late or hidden fees, fans can pay for their tickets in the form of monthly payments or four interest-free biweekly payments. This will allow the fans to benefit from flexible and convenient payment options.

Management’s Commentary

Chief Revenue Officer of Affirm, Geoff Kott said, “Attending live events is at the top of many of our lists for 2022 and beyond, but so is sticking to a budget. Luckily, Affirm helps with both. By partnering with SeatGeek, we are able to make it possible for more people to enjoy the experiences they want by delivering flexible and transparent payment options at checkout.”

Wall Street’s Take

Consensus among analysts is a Hold based on seven Buys, six Holds, and three Sells. The AFRM average price target of $37.67 implies upside potential of 72.6% from current levels. Shares have declined 62% over the past year.

Impressive Website Traffic Trends

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Affirm’s performance this quarter.

According to the tool, the Affirm website recorded a 1836.07% monthly rise in global visits in June, compared to the same period last year. Moreover, year-to-date, Affirm website traffic increased by 1278.97%, compared to the previous year.

Such impressive growth in the company’s website indicates that its products are witnessing increasing interest among users. This represents an encouraging sign for the company’s operations in the future. Learn how Website Traffic can help you research your favorite stocks.

Key Takeaways

With Buy Now, Pay Later becoming more and more mainstream by the day, a leading live entertainment player like SeatGeek does not want to be left behind. In such a situation, Affirm’s partnership with SeatGeek is expected to be mutually beneficial to both companies. While SeatGeek users at live events will get the convenience of easy payment terms, Affirm stands to benefit from expanding operations and resulting profitability.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Bank of America Hauled up by Regulators to Pay Fine
BAC
Valens Reports Second Quarter Results; Earnings Significantly Miss Expectations
VLNS
Cogeco Sees Solid Revenue Growth but Misses Earnings; Shares Flat
Taking on Tesla: Inside Li Auto’s Giant Dream
LI
Pound plunges to new low on U.S. inflation news
All You Need to Know About BMW’s Heated Seats for a Fee
DE:BMW
Tesla’s Head of Autopilot Quits to Pursue Passion
TSLA
Morgan Stanley’s Second Quarter Results Disappoint
MS
Why Is Lufthansa Cancelling Flights Amid High Demand?
DLAKY

Latest News Feed

Bank of America Hauled up by Regulators to Pay Fine
BAC
Valens Reports Second Quarter Results; Earnings Significantly Miss Expectations
VLNS
Cogeco Sees Solid Revenue Growth but Misses Earnings; Shares Flat
Taking on Tesla: Inside Li Auto’s Giant Dream
LI
Pound plunges to new low on U.S. inflation news
All You Need to Know About BMW’s Heated Seats for a Fee
DE:BMW
Tesla’s Head of Autopilot Quits to Pursue Passion
TSLA
Morgan Stanley’s Second Quarter Results Disappoint
MS
Why Is Lufthansa Cancelling Flights Amid High Demand?
DLAKY