Aclarion Surges on Promising Nociscan Data in DLBP

Shares of healthcare technology provider Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) are surging upward today after the company announced promising two-year data showing improved outcomes in discogenic low back pain (DLBP) surgeries at lumbar discs identified by Aclarion’s Nociscan solution.

The two-year trial involved 78 patients and demonstrated a 22% improvement in surgical success rates. The results mean Nociscan, a cloud-based solution, can offer valuable information that can help in treating DLBP successfully.

Low back pain and degenerative spine disease impact nearly 266 million people around the globe and Nociscan measures pain biomarkers in an MRI-like setting.

Shares of the company are up nearly 70% in the pre-market session today already. Today’s gains further build up on the nearly 30% rise in ACON shares so far in 2023.

