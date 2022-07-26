tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

ABF hires a new finance head from a rival firm amid the rising inflation burden

Story Highlights

Fast fashion retailer Primark’s owner, Associated British Foods, appointed Eoin Tonge as the new finance director, replacing John Bason. The company also formed an advisory board to provide guidance on the expansion strategy and digital transformation.

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) announced changes to its finance department last week, as inflation continues to rise. The company has hired Eoin Tonge as its new finance director. Mr. Tonge joined the company from rival retailer Marks and Spencer (GB:MAKSY), where he had worked as a CFO for the last 2 years.

He will succeed John Bason, who served as ABF’s finance director for almost 20 years. Mr. Bason will stay with the company until April 2023 to ease the transition process.

Further in his journey, Mr. Bason will head the newly formed strategic advisory board as a Chairman and will serve as a senior adviser to Primark.

Better strategies in place with the new advisory board

The new board is designed to help Primark’s top executives as they continue to work on the company’s expansion in the U.S., in locations such as Philadelphia and New York. As of now, Primark is mostly concentrated in the UK and Continental Europe.

Mr. Bason said, “It is my responsibility to really bring together the people with expertise in each of these areas and then channel that so that the appropriate level of support is given to the Primark executive team.”

The board will also work towards establishing a better online market for the Primark stores. Primark stores’ revenues were hit hard during the pandemic as the company didn’t have any online presence.

Also, as part of its digital transformation, it launched its website as a trial in the UK market. The website shows many products and their stock availability by store.

View from the city

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, Associated British Foods’ stock has a Hold rating. The stock has ratings from 13 analysts, out of which eight are Hold, four are Buy, and one is a Sell recommendation.

The average price target is 2,020p, with an upside potential of 19.1%. The analyst price targets range from a low of 1,670p to a high of 2,500p.

Warren Ackerman of Barclays recently reiterated his Buy rating on the stock. His target price is 2,300p, which is 36% higher than the current price.

Conclusion

Further expansion in foreign markets as well as development of its online marketplace will help drive the top line growth for Primark.

With the new changes in leadership, the company will also be able to mitigate the impact of inflation and control its rising costs. Primark is on track to deliver an adjusted operating profit margin of around 10% in FY 2022.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Meta Brings More Monetization Avenues for Creators
META
Weber Tanked 22% Yesterday & There Are Multiple Reasons Behind It
WEBR
What Is Going on With Weber Stock?
WEBR
WWE Announces New Co-CEOs, Shares Pop 8%
WWE
Oil Companies Flying High but Facing an Unprecedented Future
BP
CVX
Exela Stock Nosedives More Than 30% on Reverse Stock Split
XELA
AutoCanada’s Preliminary Results Forecast High Q2 Revenue Growth; Shares Fall
Gevo Wins SAF Deal with American Airlines worth $2.75B
GEVO
Here’s Why HCA Healthcare Shares Rose 11.4%
HCA
More Market News >