Apple Testing Out its BNPL Service on Retail Employees

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) could be expanding the internal testing of its Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) service to its retail employees after testing it out first on corporate employees.

Apple’s BNPL service called, Apple Pay Later would allow shoppers to pay for their purchases in installments. The tech giant had initially announced the service last year and was planning to roll it out in September last year. However, this service has been delayed due to technical challenges.

Analysts remain bullish about AAPL stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 24 Buys and five Holds.