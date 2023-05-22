AAPL Rating Lowered at Loop Capital; Goldman Initiates with a Hold

Tech giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has seen its share price surge nearly 40% so far this year and the company has been expanding its retail footprint with new outlet openings in India and Vietnam recently.

Despite the steady show, Loop Capital’s Ananda Baruah has lowered the rating on Apple to a Hold from a Buy citing risk to the company’s top line in the June quarter. The company is anticipating lower shipments and the analyst now pegs the price target for the stock at $180.

At the same time, the Street continues to remain upbeat about the stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating alongside a $182.56 consensus price target. Further, today, Goldman Sachs’ analyst Mike Ng initiated coverage on the stock with a Hold rating.

