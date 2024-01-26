A New Cause for Concern: United Rentals Adds a New Innovation / R&D Risk

United Rentals (URI) has disclosed a new risk, in the Innovation / R&D category.

United Rentals’ expansion of its specialty reportable segment has significantly increased its revenue share, rising from 7.3% to 25.4% over the past decade. This growth, while beneficial, introduces heightened risks as the company diversifies services, such as advising on equipment compatibility and designing complex systems. As United Rentals ventures into these new areas, it confronts additional legal, operational, and reputational challenges, alongside specific risks like spills and hazardous materials. Insurance may mitigate some liabilities, but the adequacy of coverage and the unforeseen nature of these new risks pose ongoing concerns for the company.

The average URI stock price target is $510.00, implying -21.74% downside potential.

