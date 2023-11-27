Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Rises on Potential Recovery of Digital Ads

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Rises on Potential Recovery of Digital Ads
Market News

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Rises on Potential Recovery of Digital Ads

Story Highlights

Google makes a little headway on news that advertisers may be coming back to the fold.

Anyone who’s been looking at the macroeconomic picture lately is probably thinking that digital advertising is likely to fall on a lot of deaf ears right now. Or eyes, whichever. But that’s not the prevailing thought right now, it seems, and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) gained fractionally in the closing minutes of Monday’s trading session as a result.

The word from Roth MKM—via analyst Rohit Kulkarni—suggested that the freeze in advertising spending may only have been temporary after all, and while October was quiet, there are signs that November picked up substantially. It was good news for Google, certainly, and others like Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and TikTok also saw some gains. Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), however, suffered a bit, as Kulkarni said its market share either remained flat or fell. Some of this is due to “earlier holiday-season offers,” reports note, but a resurgence in digital advertising is still a step up from what it was.

Operational Issues Plague Google

Yet, even as Google is seeing a return of advertiser interest, it’s coming at something of a bad time, as operational issues plague the digital media giant. One of the biggest problems came from an internal bug, which sent messages to a range of advertisers informing them, erroneously, that their Google Ads accounts had been suspended. Google told those affected to simply ignore the message, but that likely didn’t help matters much.

Meanwhile, Google is also in the midst of an ongoing war over adblockers on YouTube. YouTube viewers, concerned about YouTube’s increasing advertising frequency, have prompted more adblocker technology, which YouTube is frantically fighting, perhaps to its own detriment. With the Brave and Firefox browsers already planning workarounds, Google’s ad-blocker fight may not work as planned.

Is Google a Good Stock to Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on GOOG stock based on four Buys and one Hold assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 43.68% rally in its share price over the past year, the average GOOG price target of $152 per share implies 10.03% downside risk.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Rises on Potential Recovery of Digital Ads
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >