These 5 Mid-Cap Stocks Doubled in 2022; Which Do You Already Own?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

These 5 Mid-Cap Stocks Doubled in 2022; Which Do You Already Own?

Story Highlights

These five mid-cap stocks have defied the broader market trend and more than doubled their investors’ investments in 2022.

Persistently high inflation, the Fed’s hawkish stance to bring inflation down, and an uncertain economic trajectory made investing in equities unattractive. Nevertheless, several stocks defied the general market trend and delivered stellar returns in 2022. Against this background, let’s zoom in on five mid-cap stocks (market cap of $2-$10 billion) that have more than doubled this year. 

Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD)

With a market cap of $2.26 billion, shares of the product tanker shipping company Torm have risen by 267.5% year-to-date. The spike in TRMD stock reflects higher freight rates. The company that transports refined oil products saw its revenues surge by 131% for the first nine months of 2022. While TRMD stock has no analyst ratings on TipRanks, the company is upbeat as the product tanker market continued to witness solid demand in Q4. Our data shows that out of 584,884 portfolios on TipRanks, 21.1% increased their exposure to TRMD stock. Overall, it has an Outperform Smart Score of nine out of 10.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy is an independent oil refiner with a market cap of $5.73 billion. Strong demand, higher oil prices, and a reduction in net leverage drive PBF stock, which has gained about 262% year-to-date. PBF stock has six Buy and three Hold recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Meanwhile, due to the significant growth in its price, analysts’ price target of $47.44 implies 1.5% upside potential. While hedge funds and insiders sold PBF stock, 17.2% of investors increased their holdings in PBF stock in the last 30 days. It carries an Outperform Smart Score of nine out of 10.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways is a tanker company that transports crude and petroleum products. Thanks to the robust rate environment, INSW stock has gained about 197% in 2022 and has a market cap of $2.11 billion. It sports a Strong Buy consensus rating based on six unanimous Buy recommendations. INSW stock has positive signals from retail investors and insiders (who bought INSW shares worth $4.8M in three months). International Seaways has a “Perfect 10” Smart Score on TipRanks.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)(TSXV:SGML)

Sigma Lithium is a lithium producer that benefits from the strong demand and pricing supported by the growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). SGML stock has gained about 203.7% and has a market cap of $3.16 billion. Canaccord Genuity analyst Katie Lachapelle is bullish about SGML stock. Further, our data shows that retail investors holding portfolios on TipRanks bought its stock. However, insiders sold SGML shares worth $648K in three months. It has a Neutral Smart Score of five out of 10. 

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy is a producer of bituminous coal. The improvement in the average realized coal revenue per ton sold led to a 214.8% growth in CEIX stock year-to-date. CEIX stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and has received two Buy recommendations on TipRanks. CONSOL Energy has positive indicators from hedge funds and retail investors. Hedge Funds bought 216K CEIX stock last quarter. It has a “Perfect 10” Smart Score on TipRanks.

Using TipRanks’ Stock Comparison tool, let’s check how these stocks stack up on our valuable datasets. 

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on PBF

PBF Energy price target raised to $69 from $53 at Piper Sandler
The FlyPBF Energy price target raised to $69 from $53 at Piper Sandler
15d ago
PBF
More PBF Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on PBF

PBF Energy price target raised to $69 from $53 at Piper Sandler
The FlyPBF Energy price target raised to $69 from $53 at Piper Sandler
15d ago
PBF

Latest News Feed