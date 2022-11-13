3 Things that Will Impact Your Portfolio This Week

As you start your week, prepare to protect and boost your investment portfolio. Pay attention to these three things that will impact your portfolio:

Major Retailers Reporting Earnings

While the third-quarter earnings season is largely over, the reporting calendar is still busy this week, highlighted by retailers such as Home Depot (HD), WalMart (WMT), Lowe’s (LOW), Target (TGT), JD (JD) and Alibaba (BABA).

These are huge and foretelling earnings releases, because they reveal how consumers are thinking and behaving.

Hedge Funds Beginning to Share Quarterly Filings

All institutional investors who manage more than $100 million in assets must file with the SEC no later than 45 days after the end of the September quarter. Hedge funds and major investors, such as Warren Buffet, will start releasing their reports this week.

Smaller investors can use TipRanks’ data to see which stocks the hedge funds and financial gurus have bought and sold throughout the quarter.

Inflation in Focus

On the economic front, inflation remains in focus, with core producer prices (PPI) expected to show 7.2% growth on Tuesday.

It is worth noting that just because CPI came down to 7.7%, we are not exactly out of the clear. We will need to see multiple months worth of deflation before there are any major shifts in Federal Reserve policy. The FED may take the foot off the gas peddle a tad, but all eyes and ears should remain focused on other reports, such as Initial Jobless Claims and Unemployment figures this week.

Concluding Thoughts

Given the reality of a slowing growth outlook and the prospect of higher interest rates, it could become hard to come by investment gains heading into 2023. As a result, deciding what and when to buy can be challenging for any investor.

However, the fact remains that investments with upside potential and other positive signals are out there if you dig a little deeper into TipRanks’ data.