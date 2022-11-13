3 Things that Will Impact Your Portfolio This Week

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

3 Things that Will Impact Your Portfolio This Week

As you start your week, prepare to protect and boost your investment portfolio. Pay attention to these three things that will impact your portfolio:

Major Retailers Reporting Earnings

While the third-quarter earnings season is largely over, the reporting calendar is still busy this week, highlighted by retailers such as Home Depot (HD), WalMart (WMT), Lowe’s (LOW), Target (TGT), JD (JD) and Alibaba (BABA).

These are huge and foretelling earnings releases, because they reveal how consumers are thinking and behaving.

Hedge Funds Beginning to Share Quarterly Filings

All institutional investors who manage more than $100 million in assets must file with the SEC no later than 45 days after the end of the September quarter. Hedge funds and major investors, such as Warren Buffet, will start releasing their reports this week.

Smaller investors can use TipRanks’ data to see which stocks the hedge funds and financial gurus have bought and sold throughout the quarter.

Inflation in Focus

On the economic front, inflation remains in focus, with core producer prices (PPI) expected to show 7.2% growth on Tuesday.

It is worth noting that just because CPI came down to 7.7%, we are not exactly out of the clear. We will need to see multiple months worth of deflation before there are any major shifts in Federal Reserve policy. The FED may take the foot off the gas peddle a tad, but all eyes and ears should remain focused on other reports, such as Initial Jobless Claims and Unemployment figures this week.

Concluding Thoughts

Given the reality of a slowing growth outlook and the prospect of higher interest rates, it could become hard to come by investment gains heading into 2023. As a result, deciding what and when to buy can be challenging for any investor.

However, the fact remains that investments with upside potential and other positive signals are out there if you dig a little deeper into TipRanks’ data.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on NDX

Major Earnings Releases This Week, November 14-18
Market NewsMajor Earnings Releases This Week, November 14-18
55m ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Today’s Session in the Green
NDX
SPX
Stock Market Today – Stocks Rally as NASDAQ 100 Gains Over 7%
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on NDX

Major Earnings Releases This Week, November 14-18
Market NewsMajor Earnings Releases This Week, November 14-18
55m ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Today’s Session in the Green
Market NewsStock Market Today: Stocks Finish Today’s Session in the Green
2d ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market Today – Stocks Rally as NASDAQ 100 Gains Over 7%
Market NewsStock Market Today – Stocks Rally as NASDAQ 100 Gains Over 7%
3d ago
NDX
SPX

Latest News Feed