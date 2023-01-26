tiprankstipranks
Market News

3 Stocks to Buy Today, 1/26/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating yesterday, and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Cheniere Energy (LNG–Nine top analysts have recently given a Buy rating to LNG stock, with analyst Robert Mosca of Mizuho Securities reiterating his Buy yesterday. The consensus 12-month price target of the top analysts is $205.56, suggesting an upside of 38.1%.

Datadog (DDOG– Monitoring and analytics software firm Datadog has 11 Buy ratings from top analysts. Yesterday, analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver of Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $95. The consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on DDOG stock indicates an upside of 41.3%.

Calix (CALX) – This cloud and software platform and services provider stock has three Buys from top-rated analysts. Yesterday, analyst Michael Genovese of Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating on CALX stock with a price target of $85. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of top analysts, implies an upside of 49.6%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks rates financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

More News & Analysis on LNG

Oil Trading Daily: Oil Closes Near $80, Nat Gas Gets Hammered
Oil Trading Daily: Oil Closes Near $80, Nat Gas Gets Hammered
14h ago
14h ago
BE
COP
Oil Trading Daily: Oil Falls, Nat Gas Craters 5%
COP
CVX
Oil Trading Daily: Oil Finishes Flat as Nat Gas Soars
BE
BIR
More LNG Latest News >

