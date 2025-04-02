3 Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts – 4/2/2025

Quantum computing, though still in its early stages, is expected to be the next big revolution after artificial intelligence. This emerging technology can tackle complex problems more quickly than traditional computers due to its ability to process information using quantum bits (qubits) instead of regular bits. Thus, investing in quantum computing stocks could give long-term investors a chance to benefit from new technology and market growth.

To find such stocks, take a look at TipRanks’ Quantum Computing Stocks page. It allows you to compare stocks based on analyst consensus, price targets, and key technical indicators, among others. Today, we’ve selected stocks with “Strong Buy” ratings from Wall Street analysts.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI) – Rigetti Computing’s future potential lies in its hybrid quantum-classical systems, which promise to speed up advancements in pharmaceuticals and finance sectors by solving complex computational problems efficiently. Overall, the analyst consensus on the stock is Strong Buy, and its average price target of $14.80 implies an upside of 89.5%.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) – QBTS is known for its Advantage quantum computer, which features over 5,000 qubits and 15-way qubit connectivity, enabling it to solve larger and more complex problems. The stock has earned an analyst consensus of Strong Buy. With an average price target of $9.63, the stock’s implied upside is 29.78%.

Onto Innovation (ONTO) – Onto Innovation is focused on advanced metrology and inspection solutions that support the manufacturing of quantum devices. ONTO stock has earned an analyst consensus of Strong Buy and an average price target of $233.33, indicating a 89.59% upside.

