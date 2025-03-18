3 Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts – 3/18/2025

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Value
New
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News WireArrivedEquityMultiple
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Smart Value
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Market News

3 Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts – 3/18/2025

3 Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts – 3/18/2025

Quantum computing, though still in its early stages, is expected to be the next big revolution after artificial intelligence. This emerging technology can tackle complex problems more quickly than traditional computers due to its ability to process information using quantum bits (qubits) instead of regular bits. Thus, investing in quantum computing stocks could give long-term investors a chance to benefit from new technology and market growth.

To find such stocks, take a look at TipRanks’ Quantum Computing Stocks page. It allows you to compare stocks based on analyst consensus, price targets, and key technical indicators, among others.

When choosing stocks to buy, it is essential to evaluate their upside potential. Thus, here are today’s top quantum computing stock picks, each with over 25% upside potential in the next 12 months. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Arqit Quantum (ARQQ) – Arqit Quantum focuses on advancing quantum encryption and cybersecurity through its technologies. The company is known for its QuantumCloud platform, which delivers quantum-safe encryption to protect data against future quantum computing threats. Overall, the analyst consensus on the stock is Moderate Buy and its average price target of $52 implies an upside of 120.9%.

Onto Innovation (ONTO) – Onto Innovation is focused on advanced metrology and inspection solutions that support the manufacturing of quantum devices. The stock has earned an analyst consensus of Strong Buy. With an average price target of $241.67, the stock’s implied upside is 75.01%.

IonQ (IONQ) – IonQ’s advanced trapped-ion technology helps solve complex problems more efficiently than classical computers. The company also disclosed plans to raise $500 million to fund its ongoing research and development efforts. IONQ stock has earned an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.60, indicating a 66.87% upside.

Disclosure

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential