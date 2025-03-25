3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 3/25/25

Integrated Media Technology, VivoPower International, and MicroCloud Hologram are the 3 Penny Stocks to watch on March 25, 2025, based on TipRanks’ Penny Stock Screener tool. Penny stocks are defined as stocks that trade at or below $5 per share and have a market capitalization of below $300 million.

The Penny Stock Screener helps investors scan stocks based on numerous parameters, including Sector, Price Target Upside, Smart Score, Analyst Consensus, Dollar Volume, and Price Change.

We leveraged the tool to pick the top three penny stocks with the highest Dollar Volume as of the close on March 24, 2025. Simply put, Dollar Volume is the number of shares traded on a particular day multiplied by the day’s share price.

Integrated Media Technology (IMTE) – Hong Kong-based Integrated Media Technology designs and manufactures laminated switchable glass and nano-coated plate filters and distributes Halal certificates and Halal products. On March 24, IMTE had a Dollar Volume of $225.31 million, while its stock price skyrocketed by nearly 289%.

There was no specific news for IMTE stock yesterday, but shares have been rather volatile lately with the stock gaining 71% in the past month.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) – VivoPower is focused on providing sustainable energy solutions to the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Its operations span across UK, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the U.S. VVPR’s Dollar Volume stood at $200.12 million yesterday, accompanied by a stock price surge of 149.6%.

Investors reacted positively to the $120 million takeover offer from Abu Dhabi-based Energi Holdings Limited. VivoPower’s board of directors is currently reviewing the offer and will provide an update once a decision is made.

MicroCloud Hologram (HOLO) – China-based MicroCloud provides software and hardware holographic solutions. HOLO stock had a Dollar Volume of $83.13 million on March 24, while its stock price rose by 11%. HOLO stock has been trending higher since March 21, following the company’s strong performance for Fiscal 2024.

