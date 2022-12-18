3 Economic Events that Will Impact Your Portfolio This Week

Keep your eyes open for this week’s key economic events, and stay on top of all economic events with TipRanks’ Economic Calendar.
Here are a few to watch this week:
- Initial Jobless Claims Report– Thursday. This report gives a measure of the number of people who filed for unemployment insurance for the first time this past week. As the Fed generally tones down its interest rate rises when unemployment increases, this is an important report to follow.
- University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index – Friday. This leading economic indicator, which measures consumer opinion about the overall health of the economy, hints at future trends. An optimistic report tells us that Americans will be spending more in the coming weeks, boosting the economy. A pessimistic report reveals the opposite.
- New Home Sales – Friday. This economic indicator measures sales of newly built homes. As interest rates rise, making mortgages less affordable, we can expect the New Home Sales figure to have dropped. The extent of change from the previous month shows us what shape the economy is in.
