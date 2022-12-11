tiprankstipranks
3 Economic Events That Will Affect Your Portfolio This Week, December 12-16

Investors, keep watch for these pivotal economic events this week. Follow TipRanks Economic Calendar for regular updates about all key economic events.

  1. CPI – Tuesday, December 13. The CPI, or Consumer Price Index, tells us how much prices for a basic basket of products have fluctuated recently. A high CPI means inflation is elevated, meaning the Fed is likely to raise interest rates in order to reduce inflation levels. Higher interest rates usually lead to a retreat in the stock markets.
  2. Feds’ Decision on Interest Rates – Wednesday, December 14. This one’s a real market mover. Will the Fed raise interest rates at a fast clip or slow clip? How aggressively will they have to act to lower inflation? Higher interest rates usually spell a downfall for businesses and consequently, for stock prices. Watch for the release of the Feds’ decision at 2:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday.
  3. Powell News Conference – Wednesday, December 14. Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, will speak shortly after the Fed’s interest rate hike decision is announced. He will give further direction to investors, explaining the reasoning behind the Fed’s interest rate decision. Pay attention Powell’s forward guidance, in which he will explain the fed’s economic forecast for the coming months, based on current datasets.
