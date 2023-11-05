3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, November 6 – 10, 2023

This week is relatively light on economic data releases, so investors’ attention will be focused mostly on companies’ quarterly reports. Another key area of interest will be the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members’ speeches. The most anticipated of these will be on Thursday when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will provide his perspective on the economy and monetary policy.

Last week, the central bank’s Board of Governors opted not to raise its primary policy rates, leaving them at a 22-year high range of 5.25% to 5.5%. The decision was widely expected despite hotter-than-expected Q3 GDP growth and still-persistent inflationary pressures.

Markets cheered the Federal Reserve’s decision and were further encouraged as weaker-than-expected October jobs data reinforced investors’ belief that the central bank’s tightening cycle has reached its peak. The futures markets are now pricing in an unchanged interest rate level until at least June 2024, when the Fed may begin easing its policy stance.

Notably, the Fed officials underscored that job market trends will have a strong influence on its further decisions, alongside inflation expectations, financial conditions, and other important economic indicators. That’s why investors are advised to closely follow economic reports, as these will affect the Federal Reserve’s further monetary policy decisions.

Here are three economic events that could affect your portfolio this week. For a full listing of all upcoming economic events, check out the TipRanks Economic Calendar.

» September’s Consumer Credit Change – Tuesday, 11/7 – This report, released by the Federal Reserve, calculates the variation in the total amount of outstanding credit that must be paid back in installments. Investors and analysts use consumer credit data to assess the extent to which consumers are using credit to pay for products and services, as the change in consumer credit has a strong correlation with both consumer confidence and expenditures.

» November’s Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (preliminary) – Friday, 11/10 – This report, published by the University of Michigan, portrays the results of a monthly survey of consumer confidence levels in the United States. The level of confidence affects consumer spending, which contributes about 70% of the U.S. GDP.

» November’s UoM 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectations (preliminary) – Friday, 11/10 – This report is the result of the survey conducted by the University of Michigan. The survey results convey consumers’ views of long-term inflation and are used as a component of the Fed’s calculations of the Index of Inflation Expectations.