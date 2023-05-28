3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, May 29 – June 2, 2023

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Newsletter Center
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, May 29 – June 2, 2023

Most major U.S. indexes finished the week with gains, lifted by the rally in Nvidia (NVDA) and other AI-related chipmakers that propelled the technology sector’s stocks and the broad market.

This week the markets will be watching for the closure of the debt-ceiling saga, with significant progress in negotiations announced yesterday. If the threat of a default is lifted, the attention of investors and the Fed will then revert to the incoming economic data. They will use it to gauge whether the rate-hike pause in June is warranted or whether the policymakers should proceed with monetary tightening. 

Here are three economic events that could affect your portfolio this week. For a full listing of all upcoming economic events, check out the TipRanks Economic Calendar.

» May’s Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index – Tuesday, 05/30 – the measure captures individuals’ confidence level in economic activity, which directly translates into consumer spending numbers. Thus, a higher-than-expected confidence reading would portend higher spending in the month ahead, adding to inflationary pressures and contradicting the Federal Reserve’s inflation-fighting measures applied up until now.  

» May’s ISM Manufacturing PMI – Thursday, 06/01 – this report, issued by the Institute for Supply Management, provides a reliable outlook on the state of the U.S. manufacturing sector; it serves as a leading indicator of the near-future changes in the economic cycle. Stronger-than-anticipated PMI numbers might signify that the economy remains hotter than the Fed would need to bring down inflation, strengthening its case for continued monetary tightening.

» May’s Nonfarm Payrolls and Unemployment Rate – Friday, 06/02 – the outcome of the jobs report will be critical for the Federal Reserve’s decision on its next move in the June meeting. The latest data on jobless claims, consumer spending, and PCE inflation have been stronger than expected; if the job reports confirm continued strength, the anticipation of a pause in the interest-rate hikes in June is all but voided.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on NDX

Markets This Week, 5/29-6/02, 2023: Between a Rock and a Hard Place
Market NewsMarkets This Week, 5/29-6/02, 2023: Between a Rock and a Hard Place
8m ago
NDX
SPX
Most Anticipated Earnings This Week: May 29 – June 2, 2023
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today, 5/26/23 – Stocks End Week with a Bang
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NDX

Markets This Week, 5/29-6/02, 2023: Between a Rock and a Hard Place
Market NewsMarkets This Week, 5/29-6/02, 2023: Between a Rock and a Hard Place
8m ago
NDX
SPX
Most Anticipated Earnings This Week: May 29 – June 2, 2023
Market NewsMost Anticipated Earnings This Week: May 29 – June 2, 2023
46m ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today, 5/26/23 – Stocks End Week with a Bang
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 5/26/23 – Stocks End Week with a Bang
2d ago
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >