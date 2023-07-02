tiprankstipranks
Market News

3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, July 3-7, 2023

The main investor focus this week will be the Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), published on Wednesday. The FOMC determines the appropriate stance of monetary policy and assesses the risks to its long-run goals of price stability and sustainable economic growth. Therefore, the minutes of the last meeting of the Committee provide a guide to the future U.S. interest rate policy.

However, this week will also feature a number of important economic reports, which help shape expectations about the Federal Reserve’s July rates meeting.

Here are three economic events that could affect your portfolio this week. For a full listing of all upcoming economic events, check out the TipRanks Economic Calendar.

» June’s ISM Manufacturing PMI – Monday, 7/03 – the report, which shows business conditions in the Manufacturing sector, is considered a key indicator of the state of the U.S. economy. It indicates the level of demand for products by measuring the amount of ordering activity at the nation’s factories. It is also one of the most reliable leading economic indicators, as it outlines long-term trends that have been building over time, based on prevailing economic conditions.

» June’s ISM Services PMI – Thursday, 7/06 – the report reveals the current conditions in the U.S. Service sector, the largest contributor to the GDP. The non-manufacturing PMI shows how the services sector fared during a period and helps to understand the general economic conditions within the U.S., while also providing forward-looking data regarding factors affecting growth and inflation and indicating the direction of the overall economy.

» June’s Nonfarm Payrolls – Friday, 7/07 – the report, which presents the number of new jobs created during the previous month, is considered one of the most important economic indicators. Since the change in the number of jobs created is closely correlated with the overall performance of the economy, this report is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve.

