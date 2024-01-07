3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, January 8–12, 2024

Stock markets finished marginally higher on Friday, but declined during the week, snapping their nine-week winning streak. Stocks declined through Thursday amid a tech sell-off, but managed to reverse some of the losses after Friday’s jobs report injected some optimism about the economy. This week, investors will focus on a slew of data regarding consumers, including prices and sentiment as they look for further clues about the economy’s trends.

Viewed in context, last week’s declines portray a healthy correction after a blistering rally at the end of 2023, which was led by hopes for soon-to-come Federal Reserve’s interest rates cuts. The economic reports that arrived last week contained mixed signals, with some data points coming in stronger than expected, while others pointed at a weakening economy, thus supporting the argument for a March Fed rate cut.

Friday’s job market data was also mixed, with payrolls increasing much more than projected, average weekly wages slightly rising, and the unemployment rate remaining unchanged versus the expected increase, while labor force participation and average weekly hours ticked down. Investors, unsure what to make of the mixed data, continued taking profits, but ISM Services PMI, published later in the day, showed a considerable decline. The services sector has been the main inflation driver over the past year, and the lower numbers reflected in the December report encouraged investors hoping for rapid policy easing.

However, with more than two months until the Fed’s March meeting, when the markets expect the first cut to be delivered, there could be many economic, geopolitical, and market events that may shatter that optimism, or alternatively strengthen it further. This is why investors are advised to closely follow economic reports that can shed some light on the central bank’s future policy changes.

Here are three economic events that could affect your portfolio this week. For a full listing of all upcoming economic events, check out the TipRanks Economic Calendar.

» December’s CPI and CPI ex. Food and Energy (Core CPI) – Thursday, 01/11 – These reports measure changes in the retail prices of goods and services in corresponding data subsets. The CPI report is one of the two key inflation measures (the second one is the Personal Consumption Expenditures, or PCE). Policymakers, businesses, and consumers closely watch the CPI report, as it reflects the price trends in the economy, shapes consumer spending and business outlooks, and directly affects the Federal Reserve’s policy rate decisions.

» December’s Producer Price Index (PPI) – Friday, 01/12 – This report, released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, reflects input prices for producers and manufacturers. Since PPI measures the costs of producing consumer goods – which directly affects retail pricing – PPI is seen as a good pre-indicator of inflationary pressures, i.e., a leading indicator for the next month’s CPI. Thus, the PPI directly impacts the overall inflation outlook among policymakers.

» January’s Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (preliminary reading) – Friday, 01/12 – This report, published by the University of Michigan, portrays the results of a monthly survey of consumer confidence levels and consumers’ views of long-term inflation in the United States. The level of confidence affects consumer spending, which contributes about 70% of the U.S. GDP.