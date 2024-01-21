3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, January 22–26, 2024

Stock markets surged on Friday, with the benchmark S&P 500 (SPX) hitting its first all-time high in more than two years and the Nasdaq Composite (NDAQ) coming within reach of its 2021 record. The megacap tech benchmark Nasdaq-100 (NDX) closed at its first record high this year. With the SPX’s record close, markets received the long-awaited confirmation that the rally, which began at the trough in October 2022, has indeed been a bull market.

Several factors combined to drive the stock-market gains. Chipmakers rallied strongly on positive news from several prominent players, supporting expectations of an imminent upturn in the industry. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment and 5-year inflation expectations indexes reflected a “Goldilocks” mix of a robust consumer-led economy and weakening inflation.

In addition, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said that if the inflation continues to trend down, it would “open the door to a reduction in restrictiveness,” meaning that the Federal Reserve could begin to cut rates sometime this year. However, the rate-cut delivery and timing hinge on the economic data that will come out in the next weeks.

Here are three economic events that could affect your portfolio this week. For a full listing of all upcoming economic events, check out the TipRanks Economic Calendar.

» January’s S&P Global Manufacturing PMI and Services PMI (preliminary readings) – Wednesday, 01/24 – The Manufacturing PMI captures business conditions in the manufacturing sector, which contributes a significant part of total GDP; thus, the manufacturing PMI is an important indicator of business conditions and the overall economic condition in the U.S. Services PMI captures business conditions in the services sector; it is a crucial indicator since the services sector is responsible for over 70% of total U.S. GDP. PMI indices are leading economic indicators used by economists and analysts to gain timely insights into changing economic conditions, as the direction and rate of change in the PMIs usually precede changes in the overall economy.

» Q4 2023 GDP Growth Annualized (advance estimate) – Thursday, 01/25 – This report, released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, will provide an initial estimate of a change in GDP in the previous quarter. GDP is a comprehensive measure of U.S. economic activity, as changes in this data point tend to reflect the nation’s overall economic health. After the third quarter’s growth of 4.9%, in the final period of last year, the economy is expected to have grown by 2%.

» December’s Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (Core PCE) – Friday, 01/26 – This report, published by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, reflects the average amount of money consumers spend monthly, excluding seasonally volatile products such as food and energy. FOMC policymakers use the annual Core PCE Price Index as their primary gauge of inflation. Analysts expect the Core PCE to mimic the trend seen in December’s CPI report, slowing a slight uptick on a monthly and annual basis.