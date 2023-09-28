3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/28/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) – This biopharmaceutical company specializes in messenger RNA (mRNA) technology for the development of innovative RNA-based therapeutics. Yesterday, H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $51. Interestingly, all three Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 124%.

Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) – Riot Platforms is a blockchain technology company primarily known for its involvement in cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure. Yesterday, Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl assigned a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $16. All four Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 101%.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)– ACM Research is a global provider of advanced wafer processing solutions for the semiconductor and advanced packaging industries. Yesterday, Craig-Hallum analyst Christian Schwab assigned a Buy rating on the stock. ACMR stock has received Buy recommendations from all three Top Analysts who have recently rated it. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of about 56%.

