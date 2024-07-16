3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 7/16/2024, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Evolv Technologies (EVLV) – Evolv develops and manufactures security screening products and specific services. Yesterday, Craig-Hallum analyst Jeremy Hamblin assigned a Buy rating on the stock. In the last three months, all three Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 99%.

Legend Biotech (LEGN) – This is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that develops novel therapies. Yesterday, TD Cowen analyst Ryan Yaron Werber reiterated a Buy rating on the stock but decreased the price target to $67 from $71 per share. Interestingly, eight out of the nine Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 51%.

Nutrien (NTR) – This is a crop nutrient company that provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. Yesterday, RBC Capital analyst Andrew Wong maintained a Buy rating on the stock but decreased the price target to $60 from $70 per share. Interestingly, seven out of the eight Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 34%.

Who Are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

